6 Afghan migrants killed, 5 injured in Iran accident

Six Afghan refugees have been killed and five others injured in a traffic accident in Iran, a media report said on Wednesday.

The accident happened as a result of collision between a passenger bus and a lorry truck in Yazd City, media quoted Ahmad Dehqan, acting head of emergency services of Yazd City as saying.

Six Afghans who illegally migrated to Iran were killed in the accident while five others injured.

A woman was among those injured and the health condition of all injured was said to be critical.

Afghan migrants mostly felt victims of accidents in Kerman and Yazd cities due to their intensions to move swiftly through these cities for their other destinations.