6.4 quake rocks Pakistan, Afghanistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The northern areas of the country, as well as parts of Afghanistan, were jolted by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 210km with the epicentre in a sparsely populated, remote mountain area in Badakhshan province in the northeast of Afghanistan, said the USGS, which put the quake at 6.1 on the Richter Scale.

According to a damage assessment report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a child was injured and a house damaged in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The 4-year-old boy from Hatandara village received injuries when a boundary wall collapsed.

PDMA spokesperson Taimur Ali said the PDMA officials are in contact with district’s disaster units and administration. So far no loss of life has been reported. He said that the tremors created fear and panic across the KP and mountainous area of Malakand division.

Among the cities in Pakistan where “strong” tremors were felt, were Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Murree, Mansehra, Battagram, Chiniot, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohat, Swat, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar and Haripur and other districts of Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhawa.. The USGS estimated there would be few economic losses from the quake, with “a low likelihood of casualties and damage. “ Tremors were also felt in Delhi and the northern parts of India, including Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.