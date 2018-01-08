5th roundtable IT conference begins today

The 5th Round Table Conferences a bi-annual event on Information Technology is set to open under the auspices of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project TechHub Connect on Monday (January 8) at Arfa Software Technology Park, Lahore from 3 pm to 5 pm under the chairmanship of Dr. Umar Saif founding Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab, Chairman PITB and Advisor to the CM.

The activity provides a platform to the leaders from Government, Industry and Academia for a discourse on the issues pertinent to the IT industry of the country and to bring together the entire IT fraternity under one roof. This exercise is helpful in defining the roadmap for the progress of the IT industry along with that of the Punjab and Pakistan. The 5th RTC will focus on devising Special Economic Zones for the IT Industry of Pakistan. —NNI

