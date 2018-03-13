5th CADRE course starts at Emergency Service Academy

Staff Reporter

The Community Safety Instructors refresher-training course started on Monday at Emergency Services Academy Lahore to enhance and refresh the skills of managers and middle managers of the Service.

In this regard, 5th course of Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) Skills and Instructors Refresher course was organised by Safety Wing, Headquarters for 22 officers and instructors of Punjab Emergency Service from all districts of Punjab.

The Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer inaugurated four daylong course for establishing Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized involving CERTs in building safer communities across Punjab.