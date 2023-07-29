The Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has said that the 5th of August was one of the most tragic, painful and catastrophic days in the modern history of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service (KMS) report on Friday, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar on the completion of four years of Indian siege in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said that it was the day when Hindutva forces in flagrant violation of the international law and United Nations resolutions scrapped special status of IIOJK and deprived its people of all political, social, cultural, economic, religious and other basic rights.

He further said that 5th August was the day when the Hindutva regime with its all military might, resources and institutions attacked Kashmir and usurped the basic rights of the Kashmiri people. The Indian government, parliament, its one million troops, dozens of probe institutions, intelligence agencies and even its anti-Muslim and pro-Hindu judiciary have joined hands to conquer Kashmiris and make it part of Hindu Raster, he lamented.

While terming the 5th August as day of mourning for Kashmiris he said that the tragedy of scrapping of special status was the worst dacoity,, biggest robbery and attack on the identity, culture, and basic rights of Kashmiris and this backstabbing act will have catastrophic effects on the future of Kashmir. He appealed to the people to observe strikes in all regions of IIOJK.

He also urged Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control and the world over to organize protests, rallies and arrange other programmes to invite attention of the world community towards unabated Hindutva terrorism in Kashmir.

Terming Kashmir a gigantic prison and world’s larger torture cell, he said every inch of Kashmir is dotted with trigger-happy troops and Kashmir has been reeling under constant siege for past four years. He said since 5th August 2019 occupation forces have butchered over 800 Kashmiris and more than 25,000 have been arrested and are languishing in Indian jails under different concocted cases.

Besides this, Indian dreaded agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) have wreaked havoc and confiscated the properties of hundreds of pro-freedom leaders and activists. In addition to that properties of thousands of Kashmiris were demolished under different excuses by Indian authorities, he lamented.

He said the motive behind the sealing and demoli-tion of properties is to intimidate the Kashmiris and force them into submission. This is the same colonial policy which Israel is using in Palestine to deprive them of their land and force them to migrate, he added.

The APHC leader said the immoral and unconstitutional act of August 5 by the Modi regime has impacted every walk of life besides causing loss of billions of dollars to Kashmir economy. The unending lockdown, he said, has shattered and devastated the already fragile economy of Kashmir and deprived thousands of Kashmiris from their living and jobs.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said the RSS regime led by butcher Modi is hell-bent to wipe out Muslims, turn Kashmir into a graveyard and settle non-state Hindus in the disputed territory. He said issuing domicile to thousands of Indian Hindu fanatics and allotting them Kashmiri land and appointing them to high positions is a deep-rooted conspiracy to settle outsiders in Kashmir and enslave and colonize local Kashmiris. This Zionist policy is aimed at snatching everything from Kashmiris and forcing them to flee, he added.

He said despite using every brutal method to crush the popular voice of Kashmiris through military might India has failed to conquer Kashmiris and their passion for freedom is getting momentum with each passing day.

He said Kashmiris have dashed all the hopes of Hindutva elements to ground and forced them to lick the dust. Indian callous attitude, he said, has further solidified the belief of Kashmiris that India is their worst enemy and their lives, honour, future, religious identity, culture and everything is at stake under Indian subjugation. Unarmed but resilient and valiant Kashmiris have defeated the world’s sixth military power through their determination, steadfastness and indomitable spirit, he maintained.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said Kashmiris have shat-tered the dream of RSS and again proved that they were invincible, they could be killed but not de-feated. Their morale is as high as the Himalayas, he said, adding India has held them hostage on the basis of over one million troops but India must remember that if it deploys all its troops in Kashmir, shameful and humiliating defeat is its destiny.

He said the unprecedented resolve shown by the Kashmiris is the writing of the wall for Kashmiris that no power on earth can crush the Kashmiris’ legitimate freedom movement. He said it is in the interest of India to shun its obduracy and accept Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar thanked Pakistan for its consistent support to Kashmiris’ freedom movement and expressed hope that Pakistan would expedite its efforts to promote Kashmir cause at international level. He also urged the international community to force India to implement United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and stop human rights violations by Indian troops in the disputed territory.

It is to be mentioned that on August 5, 2019 the Modi-led Hindutva government abrogated Kash-mir’s special status and divided it into two union territories besides imposing military siege in the territory.—KMS