Dubai

East Africa is emerging for Islamic Finance and a new destination for Islamic Financial Institutions which will open new avenue for the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the region, it was stated by Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) during the inaugural ceremony of 5th African Islamic Finance Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania today. Conference will continue till 20th April 2018, in which speakers from various countries will present their presentations, research papers and viewpoints about Islamic Banking and Finance industry. He said that, Tanzanian Islamic Banking and Finance market is very imminent seems promising. There are 4 banks offering Islamic banking services in the country; one is a full-fledged bank while other banks are also looking forward to enter in this niche market, about 5 Islamic Microfinance institutions are working in the country, meanwhile, couple of insurance companies are also waiting the green single of the regulator to be entered into Takaful market. The summit was inaugurated by Eng. Hamad Masauni, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Republic of Tanzania on behalf of H.E Samia Suluhu, the Vice President, Republic Tanzania. He appreciated AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics activities for the development of Islamic banking and finance in Africa especially in Tanzania.—Agencies