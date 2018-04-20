5pc quota for minorities in jobs approved

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has approved five percent quotas for minorities in all kinds of jobs. He said that the distributing scholarships among Minorities students will encourage them to contribute in the development of the country.

He expressed these views while participated in a special event at DC Complex Sargodha to distribute scholarships among brilliant minority’s students. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Malik Asif Iqbal, President Minority Wing, Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA Chaudhry Mushtaq Gul, DEO Scandy Riaz Ahmed Cheema, D.O Elementary Qazi Muhammad Ayub, Director information Sharafat Hussain, minority councilors and large number of minorities students were present there. The financial assistance’s cheques worth of more than 19 lac had been distributed among 68 Christian community’s Brilliant students of Metric, inter and Professional belonging to Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar Districts.

The Minister HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu congratulated the scholarships holders and said that CM Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had allocated million of rupees for providing educational scholarships to the talented students of minorities during the current year of 2016-17.