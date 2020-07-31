5pc minorities’ quota being observed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly was informed on Friday that the provincial government is implementing 5 percent quota for minorities in government jobs in letter and spirit and strict action has been warned in case of violation. KP Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi and Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai responding to Call Attention Notice of Minorities’ MPA Ranjit Singh told the House that all departments are implementing the minorities quota and if someone identifies the complaint in any advertisement the government would take action against the department.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that minority are enjoying freedom, equal rights and protection in Pakistan and the government is strictly implementing their rights and has been allocating funds in the annual budget for their welfare. He assured the House that if any department was pointed out for not observing the minority quota in jobs the government would take legal action. Earlier Minorities MPA Ranjit Singh on his call attention notice said that some departments were not implementing the minority quota and they didn’t even mention minorities seats in their advertisements.