5pc advance tax on tobacco adjustable not against farmers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) is required to collect advance tax at the rate of 5% of the purchase value of tobacco from persons purchasing tobacco including manufacturers of cigarettes. The tax so collected shall be adjustable against the income of the purchasers. This measure has been introduced to curtail the manufacture of illicit and non-duty paid cigarettes because such manufactures would have to maintain documentation on legal purchase of tobacco.

The manufactures of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes are constantly avoiding documentation measures of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) within the supply chain to avoid duties and taxes at each and every stage of cigarette manufacturing. According to sources in FBR, the recent move of the local tax evading cigarette industry is evident from the fact that an impression was created that 5 percent adjustable advance tax has been imposed on farmers through Finance Act 2017.

Moreover, documentation of the purchase and supply of tobacco would also expose the exact number of cigarettes being manufactured by the tax evading industry. The fact is that the farmers are protected already through MLO 487 whereby the prices automatically increase every year. However, Finance Act 2017 has not imposed any kind of 5 percent adjustable advance tax on farmers. Some quarters have tried to create a wrong impression that 5 percent advance tax has been imposed on farmers, which is legally totally incorrect.