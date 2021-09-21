5m lost jobs in PTI’s 3-year rule: Shehbaz

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that in three years of incumbent government of PTI, five million people lost their jobs in the country.

In response to Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari statement in the House, the opposition leader said that five million workers are forced to beg after losing work.

He asked the treasury benches that where are the promised 10 million jobs by the PTI during the election campaign.

He said that it has become difficult for the poor to earn livelihood after the collapse of the economy due to the wrong policies of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “We could not make thousands of employees of PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills unemployed.” He said that PML-N removed darkness from the country while on the other hand PTI took loans but did not start any project in the country. He also claimed it was PML-N who completely removed loadshedding from the country and created 5000 MW power generation projects by LNG.

The opposition leader also claimed that economy of the country has totally collapsed and there was unprecedented price hike in the country. Shahbaz Sharif said that on what

grounds the government is taunting us.

He said that inflation is skyrocketing in the country and it has become difficult for the poor to earn their daily bread. To another point, Shehbaz Sharif said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was given punishment on ‘Aqama’ not on Panama declarations.

During the opposition leader’s address, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said that the PML-N president had to bring back the stolen money from the country during their PML-N

tenure including recovering money from Zardari, instead his brother fled from Pakistan after looting money.

About Sheri Mazari’s statement about Khawaja Asif, the Opposition leader said the language was not good. She should think before her speech.

The confrontation between the government and opposition leader was created when Pakistan People’s Party leader Shazia Marri wanted to present a resolution for 16,000 employees of various government departments, who were removed from their services after SC directives.

Another PPP leader Raja Pevaiz Ashraf said that it was a matter of 16,000 families and the parliament should express its concern and there was nothing against the SC judgment.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that in the last session the issue was raised in the parliament.

He said most of these 16,000 government employees were near to retirement age. The government should consider some compensation for them like golden

hand shake or some other benefits.

This is human problem and not a subjuidice matter. This House already saved about 200 employees of NARC.

However, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan told the House that the federation already went on review to the apex court.

The attorney general himself will present the review case in SC. He said the government has agreed the bill

but could not accept the bill this time.

In Panama case, the minister said that ex-PM Nawaz Sharif presented sources of income in national assembly but in SC these were not presented.

He suggested that today Islamabad High Court calls Nawaz Sharif in

some cases, he should come and present there.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Sheri Mazari strongly reacted over the statement of Khawaja Asif and saying that the PML-N first expelled these employees from their services.

Today, she regretted that same party leader (Kh Asif) give use lecture

for benefits of these employees.