59,344 challan slips issued last month

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 59,344 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 24 million imposed on traffic rules violators in February.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid, city traffic police under a campaign impounded 467 vehicles and 781 motorcycles in various police stations on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

He said that action in accordance with the law was taken against 1225 vehicles for having tinted glasses and black papers were removed on the spot. 5383 without helmet motorcyclists were fined while 1878 unregistered vehicle and motorcycle, 992 drivers for wrong parking and 704 for dangerous driving were issued challan slips. 1611 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not completing their designated routes were penalized. Similarly, 1513 under drivers and 2016 for using mobile phones while driving were imposed fines during last month.

1176 on charge of creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic were fined. 1686 motorists on traffic signal violation with 961 on violation of zebra crossing were challaned. On one way violation and driving on wrong side of the road 1147 drivers were given challan tickets while 353 vehicles on wrong and dangerous parking were given penalty tickets.

He further said that special campaigns were also run last month while under a campaign, the citizens are also being educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.—APP