58th suspect in Mashal murder case arrested

Our Correspondent

Mardan

Police arrest Izharullah alias Johnny, the 58th suspect taken into custody in connection with the April 2017 lynching of Mashal Khan. Mardan Police on Thursday arrested another suspect in the April 2017 murder of Mashal Khan, bringing the total number of arrests tied to the horrific lynching of the Mardan university student to 58.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Mian Saeed said Izharullah, alias John, a proclaimed offender in the case, was arrested in the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station during a raid. A Kalashnikov, a Kalakove gun and a pistol were recovered from Izharullah’s possession, the DPO said. Another three proclaimed offenders in the case, including the main accused, are still at large.

Mashal, a 23-year-old student at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, was killed by a vigilante mob for allegedly publishing blasphemous content online. A joint investigation team (JIT) formulated to probe the lynching found no proof that Khan had committed blasphemy. The JIT report had said that Khan was murdered in line with a plan allegedly hatched by Sabir Mayar, the president of the Pakhtun Student’s Federation (PSF) and Ajmal, the president of the employees at the Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU), where Khan was studying Mass Communication.

Khan had been vocal about the rights of students at the university and even challenged the appointment of a new vice chancellor (VC) at the university to ensure that students were able to obtain their degrees, which is not possible without the VC’s signature, the report had added.