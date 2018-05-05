587 applicants selected thru second Hajj balloting

Islamabad

A total of 587 applicants intending pilgrims have been selected from out of 250,000 through a random computerized balloting to perform the sacred religious ceremony under Government Hajj Scheme 2018.

The second computerised balloting was conducted by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Minister for Religious Affairs, Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf pressed the button at the Committee Room of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The selection has been based on groups containing from one to fourteen pilgrims. The selection of group leader means selecting whole group,said Ms Saima Shaikh of PITB adding that the failure of group leader means failure of whole group.

The list of successful pilgrims would be put on the ministry website. The applicants can check their names by clicking their application numbers www.hajjinfo.com; www.mora.gov.pk. The applicants could get information from Hajj Inquiry no 051-9205696; 051-9216980 and Hajj helpline no 042-111725425.

The successful aspirants would be intimated through Short Messaging Services (SMS) on their mobile phones. Intimation letters would also be sent to the successful pilgrims.

The successful applicants can also check their names by visiting their respective banks.

The rejected applicants can take their money back from respective banks from Friday. There is no need to get approval of the ministry in this regard. The complaint of any Bank denying to return the money could be logded on phone no 051-9208465.

A record number of 375,000 applications had been received under the Government Scheme, which shows people’s trust.The balloting was conducted in collaboration with Punjab Information Technical Board.

Talking on the occasion, Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the total quota of Government Hajj Scheme was 107,526.Out of which 50 percent of total quota (87,813) pilgrims were selected in another balloting conducted on March 1, 2018. As many as 2 percent (2,151) pilgrims was reserved for hardship quota. So 17,562 seats are available with the ministry in Government Hajj Scheme. As many as 12,237 applicants have been declared successful, who remained unsuccessful in last three years 2015,2016 and 2016.

The quota of 10,000 was reserved for them, however all applicants have been declared successful without balloting.

Likewise, 10,000 seats were reserved for the applicants of over 80 years of age (plus attendant). A total of 4,928 applicants were received, and all have been declared successful. And the rest 587 have been selected through a transparent balloting.

Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the money of intending pilgrims had been deposited in interest free accounts.

He said the ministry has not increased the hajj packages from Rs 270,000 (South) and Rs 280,000 (North). Despite per haji expenditure increase of Rs 44,000 this year, the government has decided to bear the extra expenses totaling Rs 4.44 billion of all Government Scheme Hujjaj.—APP