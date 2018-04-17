5803 medicines samples sent for laboratory test from July 2017 to April 2018: Minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH), Khawaja Imran Nazir, regarding the performance of drug testing laboratories, has said that 5803 samples of medicines were sent for laboratory test from last year July 2017 to April 2018, out of which 4867 samples were passed and the ratio of success of samples remain 98 percent.

The Provincial Minister stated this while presiding over a meeting of Drug Control Unit, here on Monday. Incharge Drug Unit Muhammad Sohail Director DTL and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Kh. Imran Nazir said that the main thing is this that no medicines were found spurious in these tests. Only samples of 104 medicines have been failed due to the manufacturing scientific error. Out of fail samples some are from the renowned pharmaceutical factories manufacturing medicines on large scale which is a proof of the standard of the drug testing laboratories.

The Minister disclosed that 104 failed samples 84 samples are specialized health department whereas, rest of the 20 samples belong to primary and secondary healthcare. No medicines of the fail samples have been given to the patients and legal action will be taken against these medicines.

Kh. Imran Further said that Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab is not compromising on the standard of the medicines neither any compromise would be made on the quality of medicines in future.

Orignally published by INP