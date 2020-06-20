57th foundation day anniversary ACC vows to accomplish Kashmir struggle goals

Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) observes on Friday its 57th Foundation Day with the pledge to realise the vision and carry on the mission of the organisation’s founder Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq (RA) and his associates who formed the party to get political rights to Kashmiris. AAC vows to continue pursuing the cause of truth and realisation of people’s will through peaceful means till the vision of the founding father is accomplished declared the party in Srinagar on Friday.

AAC on this occasion hails the selfless and sincere leadership of its founding chairman Shaheed-e-Millat (RA) who laid down his life in pursuance of his vision for his people and paid rich tributes to him for his contribution in all fields towards the betterment of the people of Kashmir, it reiterated.

AAC recalled the vision of Muhaajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Yousuf Shah (RA) and his companions including Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and their other collegues in setting up Muslim Conference who were later exiled was carried forward by Shaheed-e-Millat (RA) in 1964 when he formed Awami Action Committee (Awami Majlis-e-Amal) and pursued the cause till his martyrdom in 1990.

It was Shaheed-e-Millat’s vision who for the first time stressed upon tripartite dialogue as a means of peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue and consequently as a guarantee for lasting peace and friendship between India and Pakistan.

He was greatly desirous of peace and good will between India and Pakistan and always wanted friendly relations between them for the prosperous of all in the subcontinent.

AAC regrets that even after 70 years India and Pakistan remain hostile to each other and issues are nowhere near resolution while unabated skirmishes between the armies of India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) contine resulting in loss of life in border and killing of youth in valley.

*AAC firmly believes that unilateral decisions/acts cannot alter the status or significance of the (Kashmir) issue.For the lasting peace and security of the region, it is inevitable to find a solution to the Kashmir issue. AAC again reiterated its demand to release its head Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq who is under arbitrary and illegal house detention since August 5, 2019; and all political prisoners, youth, children and respectable citizens who are languishing in various jails.