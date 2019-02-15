56 out of 59 cosmetics samples included hazardous mercury ratios

Staff Reporter

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the ministry of climate change collected 59 samples of local and international cosmetic items where 56 contained hazardous mercury share in the composition of makeup goods. She was deliberating her views on the Final Workshops for Validation of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) Inventories and Development of Action Plans for POPs management in Pakistan, organized by the ministry in collaboration with UN Environment here. “The ministry will take up this matter and issue notices to the companies for producing such harmful beauty creams and items explicitly posing serious health complications and even Cancer,” she said.

Zartaj said the cosmetic companies were jeopardizing female particularly young girls’ health as their cheap and low quality products were mercury intensive.

It was against the women human rights as they claimed to enhance fairness of female complexion and just for the sake of money they were discriminating women with dark skin tone which was unacceptable, she added.

The ministry would take the responsibility of creating awareness among the women folk against these mercury intensive beauty products which were humiliating them and putting their lives at risk, she said.

Some experts, the minister said today mentioned that since 2006 Pakistan failed to meet POPs control set targets which was true.

Share on: WhatsApp