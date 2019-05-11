Larkana

As many as 56 more suspected cases of HIV have emerged in Sindh days after the first batch of victims. 1,118 people were screened at Ratodero taluka hospital while one-day screening camp was set up in villages near the town on Friday, wherein 39 children and 17 adults were tested HIV-positive. In a camp in Tayab village, as many as 198 people were screened and of them a six-year-old boy was tested HIV positive whereas in Subhani Shar village, 250 cases were screened and six were detected HIV positive.

The fresh cases have taken the overall toll of victims to 331 in 13 days, sending shock waves across the country. Provincial health secretary Saeed Ahmed Awan visited one of the camps and said over 3,000 people had been screened out of which 226 tested HIV positive. The official highlighted that after re-checking, 113 cases were confirmed and treatment of 88 infected children was underway. The secretary blamed malpractice by quacks and some qualified doctors besides lack of awareness for the outbreak of HIV in Ratodero.

He said that a joint strategy was being devised by the health department, National AIDS Control Programme, international donors such as Global Fund, WHO, Unicef and others to keep the virus under control and provide treatment to the victims, Dawn News reported. He clarified that the detected cases were still suspected and more tests would be conducted for confirmation before treatment.

Meanwhile, Directorate General of Health Services Hyderabad in its summary dated May 8 said that 221 HIV positive cases had been detected in Ratodero out of 5,224 number of persons screened from April 25 to May 8.—INP