56 Cos’ heads asked to deposit excess amount drawn

Disburse salaries on first day of each month

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Supreme Court Saturday asked the heads of 56 public companies, which are being investigated over a corruption probe, to draw salaries as per their pay scales.

A two-member bench of the apex court’s Lahore Registry, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed suo motu hearing of alleged corruption in 56 public sector companies of Punjab.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the heads of the companies must draw salaries as per their respective civil servant roles, adding that the heads should return the amount which was more than their original pay scandal.

“The companies were made to award relatives,” observed the CJP. “Billions of rupees were spent but there is not a single drop of water available for people. We won’t allow any person to use tax money,” he remarked

Appearing before the court National Accountability Bureau Director-General Saleem Shahzad informed the court that the Punjab government didn’t cooperate with the bureau over records of companies, adding that 17 companies of the 56 have yet to submit their records.

Responding to this, the CJP remarked: “Worry not, all the records will be provided to NAB. Let’s see how these companies don’t submit their records to the accountability bureau,”

The court then ordered the 17 companies to submit their record to the accountability bureau within three days.

While referring to the chief secretary, Chief Justice Nisar said: “Chief secretary sahab, if you were a head of a company your income would be in millions too.” The cheif justice also called a report over development in case within one week.

Moreover, the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed displeasure over the condition of a mental health institute in the provincial capital.

Justice Nisar, visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, examined facilities and treatment being provided to the patients of the facility and also interacted those being provided treatment.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique also briefed the top judge during the visit regarding the facilities available at the hospital. “I hear the same complaints re