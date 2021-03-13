547 shrines in Punjab closed again amid rising coronavirus cases

LAHORE – The Punjab govt on Saturday ordered to close down Data Darbar and other shrines for devotees due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Auqaf department, in a statement, said, 547 shrines located across the province have been closed until April 15.

Data Darbar’s mosque will only be opened for prayers with all the coronavirus SOPs, said the shrine’s manager.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that the shrines will be allowed to open up on March 15 of this year after they were closed due to the coronavirus.

However, the NCOC took back its decision this week as the third wave of coronavirus causes havoc in the country.