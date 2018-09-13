54 ‘ghost’ schools found in Sindh

N. M Azad

Hyderabad

Sindh Education Foundation Chairmain has written a letter to Anti-Corruption Sindh to seek help in a recently emerged fraud in SEF in which 54 schools had been disclosed as ‘ghost’ schools. SEF, a project, started by government of Sindh aimed to uplift education in rural and backward areas of Sindh.

According to reports, Director SEF, Naheed Shah Durrani, has sent a matter of the fraud of 54 schools to anti-corruption for investigation by writing a letter to conduct an inquiry in to the matter. A letter carried the content that agreements were signed between the SEF and those 54 successful applicants to open schools, got money from the government/SEF for schools and students enrolled in them (600 per student are given by the SEF/government). But there is no school of those 54 ones.

Among those 54 schools, 2 schools in district Nasirabad, 2 school in Thar Parker, 1 school of Hussain Bux Mari district, Mirpur Khas, 19 schools from Dadu, 1 from Shahdad Kot, 6 schools from Malir, 2 schools of Lakhi Gulam Shah Tahsil, 3 schools from UC Abdullah Shah, 2 schools from district Sanghar, 1 school from Deeplo, 1 school from Sinjhoro, 1 school from Chachro, 1 school from Rohri, 6 schools from Shahdad Kot, 4 schools from Kotri, 3 schools from Badin, 3 schools from Sujawal district are included.

On the other hand SEF and Public School Hyderabad has decided to work together and a pact was signed by the administration of both. According to pact students from 8 districts of Sindh would get education from Public School Hyderabad. All the expenditures such as admission fees, uniform, game-kit, mess, etc. would be provided by the SEF. The decision was taken actually to facilitate 5th grade passers from SEF school in various districts in Sindh to continue their higher education.

For each student, SEF will pay annually 25,00,000 for his/her expenditure in the shape of scholarship. According to sources till September students from eighth districts (Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparker, Badin, Sujawal) will be admitted in the Public School Hyderabad.