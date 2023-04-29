54% candidates flunk in CSS Urdu exam, reveals three-year data

The National Assembly received a written response from the Establishment Division on Friday for information about applicants who took the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination in the previous three years.

Details from the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 were included in the data of candidates who passed and failed. In the national language of Pakistan, Urdu, at least 54.53% of candidates failed, according to data from the previous three years.

According to the Establishment Division, at least 30% of candidates failed the Urdu exam in 2019, but that number rose to 59% and 73% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. In the past three years, failure rate as a whole was 54.53%.

The research studies talk that over a three-year period, 45,800 candidates out of 49,500 failed the essay writing test. In 2019, 13,328 out of 14,205 candidates failed the essay writing test, while 6% of candidates were successful.

According to the report, only 4% of 2020 candidates passed the essay writing test, with 17,735 out of 18,387 candidates failing. On the other hand, in 2021 at least 14,760 of the 16,887 candidates who showed up failed the subject. In 2021, only 13% of applicants were successful, while 87% of them failed.

The house was informed that the success rate in English was 73% in 2019, 39% in 2020, and 92% in 2021, with 35,000 out of 49,500 candidates failing the subject.

In the Pakistan Affairs subject, the rate of candidates that flunked remained 37% in 2019, 71% in 2020 and 46% in 2021. In Islamiat, 18% candidates failed in 2019, 51% in 2020 and 81% in 2021.