53pc people to get safe water till 2030

Only 53 percent of people would be able to get safe drinking water till 2030 if the pace of improvement of water resources remained same lacking far behind the set goal of reaching 100 percent population under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).
“The pace of improvement should be three-times more than the present one which required sustainable investment in infrastructure and human resources”, said a report of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).—APP
