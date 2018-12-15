52pc national exports to be affected by disrupting gas supply: Bilwani

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association’s Central Chairman, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has urged the Government of Pakistan to provide the first right to use of indigenous gas to the province from where the gas is produced as per the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Uninterrupted supply of gas must be ensured, without any gas holiday, to the Export industries throughout the year to uplift Pakistan’s exports and earn valuable foreign exchange to strengthen national economy.

Jawed Bilwani highlighted that the Karachi alone contributes 52 percent share in the national exports. Depriving of gas to the industries of Karachi means affecting 52 percent of national exports as well as foreign exchange and revenue loss. He deplored the current weekly one-day industrial gas holiday by SSGC since last several years whereby the production of export industries halts and export sector has been compelled to work only six-days a week while in regional countries and worldwide the competing export industries operative 24/7, 7 days a week and 365 days yearly.

He also criticized SSGC for its inefficiency for gas load management and supplying gas to the industries and demanded that export industries of Karachi must be supplied gas 7 days a week without any industrial gas holiday. He added that globally the Governments give priority in Natural Gas Supply to the industries while Domestic and Commercial Sector is supplied LPG, while here it is the other way around and precious Natural Gas is being supplied to Domestic and Commercial sectors at the cost of industries which badly requires indigenous gas.

Moreover, unaccounted for gas (UFG) / Line Losses are approx. 10% in the Domestic and Commercial Sectors while it is approx. 1% in the Industries Sector. Bilwani recalled that in Pakistan, gas field was discovered in 1952 and production of gas started in 1955. From 1955 to 1970 the government’s policy for gas utilization was for industry and power generation. In 70s, there was a shift in policy and gas was supplied to small towns and villages at a nominal rate and from 1988 onwards, gas supply was irrationally prioritized to the domestic sector.

Subsequently he demanded that the first priority should be given to the five zero rated export industries following by general industries and then to the commercial and domestic consumers. He added that SSGCL and SNGPL expanded their transmission network by 337 Km and 696 km and distribution network by 760 Km and 6,700 Km respectively during FY 2016-17 to provide natural gas to the villages which has greatly perturbed the Export Sector which is struggling hard to make both ends meet and is battling for its survival with severest competition in the global market against neighbouring and regional competing countries.

Bilwani suggested that the Government should consider to convert the domestic and commercial consumers, who use 30 percent gas, to LPG. He also urged to stop new gas connections to domestic and commercial consumers as the precious gas is depleted in unproductive usage.

He lamented that in winter the natural gas is also carelessly and irresponsibly used in Geysers operated on gas. He suggested that the SSGC should discourage usage of gas geysers and provide solar geysers to the domestic consumers and adjust the cost instalments in gas bills to save the precious gas reserves and UFG.

