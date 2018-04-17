5,297 feeders getting uninterrupted power supply: Leghari

Dera Ghazi Khan

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that uninterrupted power supply is being ensured at 5,297 feeders of zero to 10 per cent line losses across the country. Addressing a public gathering at constituency NA-173 here on Monday, Leghari said that it is top priority of the government to provide uninterrupted power supply in the areas where line losses were zero to 10 per cent. He said that the areas of maximum line losses were facing load shedding. He said that the officers of DG Khan MEPCO circle had been directed to get registered FIRs against the power pilferers without any discrimination.

Minister announced that Leghari group would contest election from NA-190 constituency. He said that double road from Muzaffargarh to DG Khan was almost in the final stages, which was being completed with Rs3 billion and 18-kilometre Mulana Road has been completed with Rs305 million. He said that federal and provincial governments had initiated different mega projects in South Punjab to end a sense of deprivation among the people of the area. He said that all facilities including metaled roads, gas, hospitals and rescue centers had been provided in rural areas of DG Khan. Leghari said that a cadet college of Pakistan Air Force was being established at Fort Munro and another project of mini Murree in South Punjab was also being made in the area.

On this occasion, Ghulam Mustafa Hoot, Bilal Ahmed heer and Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khawaja of Khosa group join PML (N).

Meanwhile, it is reported from Tank that the elders of Bittani tribe strongly deplored the unscheduled power load-shedding in their villages, demanding PESCO high-ups to take note of the situation immediately.—APP