528 criminals held, valuables worth Rs.63.6m recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested 528 criminals including128 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs.63.6 million from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directives of SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, all police officials accelerated efforts in tracing the theft as well as burglary cases and provide maximum relief to citizens by resolving their problems.

In compliance of directives of SSP, heads of all police stations reviewed performance of their subordinates especially Investigation Officers probing various cases. Owing renewed efforts during May, police arrested 43 persons involved in 25 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs. 2,173,000.

Police officials completed investigation on 730 cases and submitted their challans in relevant courts. A total of 24 burglary cases were resolved besides arrest of 40 burglars and valuables worth over 25 million were recovered from them. In all,27 vehicles worth Rs 21.6 million were recovered from 08 car lifters involved in 29 cases while 12 bike lifters involved in 11 cases were held besides recovery of motorbikes worth Rs.495,000 from them.

Police also arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in 27 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 26 vehicles worth Rs. 14.3 million from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 63 proclaimed offenders and 65 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder,attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.—APP

Related