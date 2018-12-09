523 illegally occupied accommodations vacated

Estate Office has vacated 523 illegally occupied accommodations during the last 100 days throughout the country while 728 new allotments of houses were also made during the same period.

In the corresponding period last year (September to November 2017), a total of 142 illegally occupied accommodations were vacated and 331 news allotments were made, the official source said.

Due to the merit policy and transparency in the affairs of Estate Office, he said that the number of allotments and vacated houses increased significantly during September to October this year as 523 illegally occupied accommodations were vacated and 728 new allotments of houses were made.

He said there has been disposal of more than 500 court cases while 541 federal government employees got registered on general waiting list.

To ensure more fairness in the affairs of Estate Office, the source said that new laws had been made after 16 years and summary was forwarded for approval of these laws. “There were lacunas in the 2002 rules and the summary had been moved after 16 years to overcome flaws in previous rules which will definitely bring more fairness and curb nepotism practices,” he added.

The source said that there had been a total of 28000 official accommodations under Estate Office and efforts are underway for construction of new houses by the incumbent government to fill the gap of 27000 houses for federal employees.

He said that a web portal has been also formally launched by the Estate Office after testing mode of three months.

The general public especially the government public employees can access to the web portal to get information about the Estate Office Head Quarter and sub offices too. They may also register their name on the General Waiting List (GWL), keep tracking on GWL as well as information about accommodation in government colonies.

The students from Abdul Wali Khan University and interns had worked for developing this portal while data has been completely secured through cooperation of NTC, the source maintained.—APP

