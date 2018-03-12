521 cases lodged for trees cutting, timber theft

Rawalpindi

Due to strict policy formulated by the Forests Deptt, Rawalpindi, the forest cutting has been minimized here as compared to other circles of the province while the department lodged 521 FIRs during last eight months against those involved in trees cutting and timber theft from the state forests, said Conservator of Forests, Rawalpindi North Circle, Ather Shah Khagga.

Talking to APP he said, in order to prevent trees cutting and timber theft from the forests, the department took several steps with an effective and successful policy to properly cover the circle comprising 280,220 acres of state forests and 789 km of linear plantation. He said, out of registered FIRs 460 has been disposed off while realizing compensation from the offenders amounting to nearly Rs 3.8 million under Section 68 of the Forest Act. He informed, 44 FIRs amounting to Rs993,725 were registered at various police stations of District Rawalpindi and Attock against the offenders out of which eight amounting to Rs454,700 have been decided by the court while remaining are under process. —APP