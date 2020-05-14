52 shops sealed over violation

The district administration sealed 45 shops in Shah Alam Market and seven shops in Chungi Amar Sadhu for not maintaining social distancing protocols enforced to contain spread of coronavirus.

Customers and shopkeepers were found flouting the social distancing rule, nor were they wearing face masks and gloves. As a result, the authorities sealed the shops.

Meanwhile, in view of Youm-e-Ali, authorities sealed and closed entry and exit points of all markets of Walled City including Shah Alam market, Akbari Mandi and Circular Road.

Businessmen have criticized abrupt sealing of the markets and said that administration should have informed him beforehand so that they could have made necessary arrangements.