52 shops sealed, 35 profiteers held

Quetta

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sania Safi on Monday arrested 35 shopkeepers and sealed 52 shops for selling substandard goods, despite charging 0.2 million rupees them for violating control price list in the month of Holy Ramadan.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Capt (Retired) Farrukh Atique, AC City Sania Safi, AC Sadar Babrak Han and Special Magistrate team started crackdown against profiteers at different areas including Joint Road, Nawn Killi, Mizan Chowk, Kasi Road, Brewery Road.—APP