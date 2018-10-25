52 held with arms, drugs in Peshawar

PESHAWAR : The Capital City Police (CCP) Peshawar arrested 52 outlaws including drug pushers, recovered cache of arms, ammunition and drugs during separate actions in different areas of the provincial capital on Thursday.

In line with the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, headed by SSP (Operations) Javed Iqbal, the police teams belonging to different police stations of Peshawar conducted search operations against the outlaws in jurisdiction of respective police stations.

During separate actions, the police arrested 52 outlaws including drug pushers besides recovery of 20 pistols, four Kalashnikovs, two guns, ammunition, 12 kilogram hashish and 20 bottles liquor.

The recovered arms and drugs were confiscated and the detainees were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations.

