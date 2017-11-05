51 vehicles recovered in ‘largest ever’ operation

LEAs nab criminal group in anti-car theft drive

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rangers and Sindh Police have uncovered a group involved in theft of various cars used in criminal activities across Pakistan, Commander Rangers, Sachal, Brig. Naseem said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference in SITE area, Brig. Naseem said that the Rangers and Sindh Police had initially nabbed two suspects in a joint operation in Nazimabad, who were found in possession of illegal weapons and a stolen car.

“Unprecedented revelations” followed after further investigation, which showed the two were part of a group involved in selling and using stolen cars in different parts of Pakistan, the brigadier said.

“In the biggest car recovery operation in the country’s history, 51 cars were recovered and returned to their owners in record time. Most of the cars were various models of Toyota,” he said.

The operation was conducted by a team comprising Rangers and Sindh Police personnel after the instructions of DG Rangers Sindh, he added.

Sector Commander Brig. Naseem, flanked by Senior Superintendent Police East Irfan Baloch, said that the police and Rangers arrested two individuals — Qazi Muneeb Ahmed Siddiqui and Mohammad Shiraz — with weapons and a stolen vehicle during snap checking in Nazimabad a few days ago.

“Initial investigation disclosed unexpected revelations as the two were found to be active members of an inter-provincial car-theft group,” Naseem said. The arrest followed an earlier recovery of four vehicles from different parts of Sindh.

Following the revelations, a detailed strategy was created and a team was formed to ensure the cars were recovered and given to their original owners, he said.

During the operation, it was revealed that “a group is stealing a large number of vehicles and sending them to other parts of the country,” he said. While the real owners are being deprived of their vehicles, the new buyers are also unaware that they are stolen, he added. Naseem informed the media that a total of 16 people were arrested during the operation which has been going on for around six months.