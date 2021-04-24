500,000 doses of China’s vaccine arrive

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Another Pakistan Air Force special plane carrying 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China arrived here on Saturday.

The special plane carrying the vaccine arrived at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase. This was the eighth Covid-19 vaccine consignment that arrived from China. China previously gifted 1.5 million vaccine doses to Islamabad.

Separately in another development, three Pakistan International Airlines planes left for China Saturday to bring 1 million more vaccine doses.

Coronavac vaccine has been prepared by the Sinovac Life Sciences of China. The firm has assured providing the vaccine according to the needs of Pakistan, sources said.

According to sources, Pakistan will receive two million doses of Covid vaccine from China by April 24.

Out of two million doses, 1.5 million would be purchased from China while 500,000 would be provided as a gift from the neighbouring friendly country. The doses included 1.5 million vaccines of Sinopharm and 500,000 jabs of Sinovac.