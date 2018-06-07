50,000 youth getting skills training in NAVTTC institutes

As many as 50,000 youth were being provided technical and vocational training in second badge of the Phase four of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

Earlier, this year the technical and vocational training of 50,000 of youth had already been completed, said an official of the NAVTTC while talking to APP on Wednesday.

This training programme had been initiated by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme, he added.

The official said that overall, NAVTTC was providing technical skills to 100,000 youth annually in different categories with an aim to make them able to find jobs across the world.

The training programme was free while the students were being awarded Rs 3000 as stipend, the official added. It was NAVTTC’s top priority to enhance the quality of training so that TVET graduates were in a better position to compete in the global market and secure jobs easily, he said.

It is pertinent to note that initially National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) had provided training to 25,000 youth, later these numbers increased to 50,000 and now NAVTTC was providing training to 100,000 in market-driven trades or sectors.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) had imparted technical and vocational training to thousands of young boys and girls under phase I, II and III of Prime Minister Youth Skills Development Programme. Majority of these graduates are either working inside the country or doing jobs outside the country.—APP

