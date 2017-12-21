5,000 teachers to soon be recruited: Jam Mehtab

KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy (E&T), Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the Provincial Education Department will soon recruit more than five thousand teachers of science, mathematics, computer sciences and English subject in order to meet out the shortage of the teachers in these subjects and it will also enhance quality education in the province.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday. Secretary Education Colleges Pervaiz Ahmed Sehar, Dr. Fouzia Khan, Chief Engineer Fareed Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman Sindh Text Book Board Agha Sohail and other officials also attended the meeting.

Jam Mehtab asked the Secretary Education Colleges to discourage ex-Pakistan leave and especially all of those who were habitual of availing leave again and again. He also directed the Chief Engineer Education Works to focus on development work and install solar system in schools on priority basis.

Later, while talking to a delegation of UNICEF in his office, the Minister Education and Literacy said that an awareness and mobilization regarding education was going on in remote areas of Sindh and under Sindh Education Foundation more than two thousand schools were working and over half a million students were getting education in these schools.

Meanwhile the Minister Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar while taking to a social worker Nazhra John, in his office assured her that corporal punishment was strictly ban in Educational Institutions and for this purpose Sindh Government had completed legislation, however, it is the need of the hour that reporting system against physical punishment must be made more effective.

Orignally published by INP