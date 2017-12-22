5,000 teachers to be recruited soon: Minister

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that Sindh Education department will soon recruit over 5000 teachers of Science, Maths, Computer Science and English subjects in order to meet the shortage of the teachers in these subjects and it will also enhance quality education in the province.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday, said a statement. Secretary Education Colleges Pervaiz Ahmed Sehar, Dr. Fouzia Khan, Chief Engineer Fareed Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman Sindh Text Book Board Agha Sohail and other officials also present.

On this occasion, he asked the Secretary Education Colleges to discourage ex-Pakistan leave and especially all of those who were habitual of availing leave again and again. The Minister directed the Chief Engineer Education Works to focus on development work and install solar system in schools on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of UNICEF here in his office he said that a man awareness and mobilization regarding education was going on in remote areas of Sindh, he said adding that under Sindh Education Foundation over 2000 schools were working where over half a million students were imparted education in these schools. On this occasion representative of UNCEF Asif Ahrar was also present.—APP

