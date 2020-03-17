5000 masks/disposable gloves distributed among police officials

Observer Report

All arrangements regarding precautionary measures of Corona virus in Central police office have been completed, under which, 5,000 masks and disposable gloves were distributed among officials – Mobile washing units established at eight spots of the city.

As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, precautionary measures regarding Corona virus are being strictly implemented in all regional and district police offices.

In this regard, steps for the protection of officials from virus in central police office have been ensured with comprehensive strategies.

According to details, All security and other staff have been provided with safety kits and in this regard, in CPO office, five sites have been set up for the provision of water and senitizers for hand washing.