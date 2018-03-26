5000 KU students to get laptops under PM scheme

Around 5000 students of the Karachi University (KU) will be awarded laptops under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme Phase 4-5.

The opening ceremony for the laptops’ distribution will be held at KU, KIBGE Auditorium, Dr. A.Q. Khan Institute, on Tuesday, March 27 at 10:00am, a statement said on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair will be the chief guest while Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan will preside over the occasion.

According to the focal person, Dr. Zeeshan Atique, the around 5000 include the students of PhD, M.Phil, M.S, postgraduate, graduate and undergraduate programs.—APP

