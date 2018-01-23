5000 Hajj applicants above 80 years to perform hajj

Lahore

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s Hajj automation project for the fourth time successfully facilitating the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Inter Faith Harmony (MoRA & IH), Government of Pakistan in Hajj-2018 operations across Pakistan and KSA at Jeddah Airport, Makkah, Medina Airport, Medina and office of the Pilgrims Affairs (OPAP), Makkah & Medina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, initiated in 2015. Dr. Umar Saif founding Vice Chancellor and the Chairman PITB said while appreciating the efforts of the respective officials here Monday.

Dr. Umar Saif was informed regarding the major new initiatives under new Hajj policy of the government, which would allow 5000 pilgrims above 80 years age to perform Hajj with one helper making a total of 10,000 without ballot while all those applicants who remained unsuccessful for three to four consecutive years would be given priority by allocating 10,000 seats to get another chance to win in the overall ballot. The meeting was informed that 10612 branches of 13 banks across Pakistan have started receiving Hajj applications from January 15, 2018 till January 24, 2018. —NNI