500 tubewell installed

Islamabad

The Customer Healthcare Society Sindh Tarparkar has constructed 500 tube well while 35 more tube wells are under construction and would be completed soon. President of the Customer Healthcare Society Dr Asif Mehmood Jah said that these tube wells would provide clean drinking water to the peoples of the area.

He said the under construction tube wells would be constructed within a month and half. Addressing on the occasion of an event organized by the Society in Faisalabad, he informed that per tub well cost was around Rs 250,000. He further said that under the said scheme, two new free medical dispensaries were being established in Faisalabad in order to facilitate the poor people of the area.

The dispensary would provide medical facility for 200 patients per day adding that 30 medical dispensaries were already in function. Under the said scheme free medical facility including laboratory test, ophthalmology treatment, X-ray, ultra sound were being provided to the poor people.—APP