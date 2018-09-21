500 rescuers to perform duty during Ashura

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements for Ashura while over 500 rescuers will be deployed with 34 emergency ambulances, 12 fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers, 20 rescue medical posts and 45 motorbike ambulances on different routes to provide emergency cover to the mourners.

According to the plan, all mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits will move along with the processions to provide the mourners with immediate medical aid. Main key points for Ashura will be established at Banni Chowk, Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, Imambargah Qadeemi, Markazi Jamia Masjid, Jamia Taleem ul Quran Raja Bazar, Haider Chowk, Satellite Town, Mughalabad and Talimohri.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman on Thursday chaired a meeting held here at Central Rescue Station Rawal Road and reviewed Ashura arrangements. Emergency Officer, Operations gave briefing about the arrangements.

The leaves of the rescuers have been cancelled in whole division to meet any emergency.—APP

