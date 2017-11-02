500 cadets pledge support to PRCS for ‘Give Way to Ambulance’ drive

Our Correspondent

Hassanabdal

Over 500 students of Cadet College, Hassanabdal on Wednesday pledged to be part of the nationwide ‘Give Way to Ambulance Give Way to Life’ campaign launched by the International Committee of Red Cross in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. The pledged was made at a function organized at the Red Crescent Youth Club, Cadet College, Hasanabadal.

Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi administered the oath that reads as: “I do hereby solemnly pledge that I shall always give way to an ambulance because life has the first right of way. I also confirm to be a volunteer of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and assure that I will serve the humanity to the best of my capability.” Addressing the participants, Dr Saeed Elahi said the pledge made by the students of Pakistan’s top cadet college was a step forward towards further boosting the nationwide campaign and in other colleges and universities of the country.

He informed the students that the Pakistani youth was proving its mettle all over the world. “I am proud to share with you that the volunteers of PRCS have won “Youth on the Move Award” organized by the International Federation of Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies among 192 countries. He said volunteers were the backbone of Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement and the PRCS had 1.8 million volunteers across the country, mostly students of colleges and universities.

Dr Elahi said the college had made its name by providing the best of brains to the country in all fields and he was sure that now the students under the umbrella of PRCS will promote humanitarian values and volunteerism. He said establishment of Youth Club will play a vital role in mitigating the sufferings of people during peace time and disaster situations. The PRC looks forward to the support of college administration in its pursuit of saving lives, changing minds and uniting people, he added.

He thanked the Cadet College, Hassanabdal Principal Maj General (R) Najeeb Tariq HI (M) for his collaboration and support in arranging the function. Maj General (R) Najeeb Tariq HI (M) thanked the PRCS for highlighting a very important social issue. He said the college staff and students will fully support the PRCS humanitarian endeavors and will play their role in making the campaign a success. General Tariq said that first aid training by the PRCS for the students was a step forward towards training the students in day to day emergency situations that can help save precious human lives. Chairman PRCS Youth Club Mozzam Ali Saqib and President Amjad Ali Malik also spoke on the occasion.