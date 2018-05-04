500 British-Pakistanis contesting UK’s LG elections

London

More than 500 British-Pakistanis are contesting in the UK local government elections being held today. Elections are being held in 150 local authorities, spanning metropolitan and district councils, unitary authorities and London boroughs.

Candidates are contesting for 4,410 seats in around 150 councils – including all 32 London boroughs, as well as every ward in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle. Watford, Hackney, Newham, Lewisham and Tower Hamlets will elect mayors while the first-ever mayor for the Sheffield City Region will also be chosen.

The polling will start at 7 AM (PST 12 PM) and close at 10 PM (PST 3 AM). The voters will pass judgment on Prime Minister Theresa May’s party today in local government elections expected to show rising support for her opponents in London that will add to pressure on her position over Brexit.

The council polls, in which 4,371 seats are being contested, are the first England-wide test of electoral opinion since last year’s general election.

Recent national opinion polls have seen Conservatives and Labour running neck-and-neck on about 40% each.—INP