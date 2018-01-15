50 tube wells, 20 filtration plants installed

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Raja Shoukat Sunday said Rawalpindi, despite financial constraints completed several sewerage and water supply projects to facilitate the residents during 2017.

Talking to APP he informed that under Prime Minister Sustainable Development Goals Programme and Provincial Development Schemes, 50 new tube wells were installed and 20 new water filtration plants were also inaugurated in different areas of the city during last year.

In order to address the complaints of contaminated water, old water supply pipelines were changed in different areas, he said adding, in 15 Union Councils of PP-6, 15 new tube wells were installed besides laying new water supply pipelines and the citizens are being supplied clean drinking water.

To a question he said, in 2017 special focus was also given to improvement of sewerage system. Old system was upgraded while in some areas new sewerage pipelines were also laid.

In order to save the precious human lives and properties of the citizens from the flood damages particularly during rains, dredging work project of Nullah Lai was completed last year. Thousands tons garbage and solid waste heaps from the banks of Nullah Lai was removed and shifted to out of city areas. The projects completed at a cost of Rs 25 million. Nullah Lai water level remained below 11 feet during 2017 monsoon due to steps taken by WASA and no loss of life and property was reported last year, he added.—APP

