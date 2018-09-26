50 quacks clinics closed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Health Care Commission (HCC) in a drive against quacks the other day sealed 50 clinics in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and issued notices to 31 quacks. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HCC told media that HCC teams conducted raid in Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Mansehra and D.I.Khan. During the raid, 14 clinics were sealed in Peshawar, 13 in Nowshera, 10 in Abbottabad and Nine in D.I. Khan, he told. Director Operation Arsalan Ahmed, Additional Director Nasir Ahmed and Regional Chief Inspectors participated in the operations.

