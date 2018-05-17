50 pc of adults are affected by cardiovascular diseases

Salim Ahmed

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of deaths worldwide. As per estimates of World Health Organization (WHO), 17.3 million people die of cardiovascular diseases every year and 80 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. It is predicted that over 23 million deaths will occur from CVDs by year 2030.

It is estimated that hypertension affects approximately 40 percent of adults globally. In Pakistan 50 percent of adults are affected. Ischemic heart disease is responsible for 46 percent of CVD deaths in males and 38 percent in females. Only about 50 percent of the people with hypertension are diagnosed and only half of those are treated.

The prevalence of hypertension increases with advancing age. At young ages, the prevalence was higher in males than in females; from age 60, however, the trend was reversed, with prevalence higher in women than in men.

This was expressed by health experts at a press conference held to raise awareness about the burden of hypertension & heart failure and its impact on lives of patients in connection with World Hypertension Day. This was organized by the Novartis in collaboration with Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) and Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL) here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Speakers at the press conference included President Pakistan Cardiac Society renowned Professor Muhammad Naeem Aslam, President Pakistan Hypertension League Prof. Saulat Siddique, Chapter Coordinator PCS Lahore Prof. Zubair Akram, Senior Faculty Member PCS, Prof. Saqib Shafi Sheikh, Chairman Scientific Council PCS, Dr. Bilal Sheikhu Mohydin and Member PCS Dr. Kamran Babar Ali.

Health experts informed that hypertension is considered the most important modifiable risk factor for diseases like coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure and end-stage renal disease. This places a huge importance on early identification & treatment of patients with hypertension by the healthcare professionals. A healthy lifestyle and precautionary approaches to decrease the prevalence of this disease in the Pakistani population is also important, doctors stressed.

Prof. Muhammad Naeem Aslam said that heart gailure (HF) is the abnormality of cardiac structure or function leading to failure of the heart to adequately supply blood to organ systems. It is a chronic condition, which is combined with acute episodes.

Approximately 1-2 percent of adult population suffers heart failure. The mortality rate for patients with chronic HF is as high as 50 percent at five years post-diagnosis. Across the globe, 1-4 percent of all hospital admissions attribute heart failure as the primary diagnosis and average length of hospitalization is 5-10 days, he added.