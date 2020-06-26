50 Lesco feeders trip as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind lashed Lahore and several other cities of Punjab in the wee hours of Thursday.

Heavy downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital of Lahore and residence faced immense difficulties as rainwater entered houses in low lying areas.

Dozens of LESCO feeders tripped due to heavy rain and strong wind in the city, resulting in power outage in various areas.

Rain was also reported from Sharaqpur Sharif, Safdarabad, Sukheke, Chiniot, Jhang, Sangla Hill and their adjoin areas. The provided much needed relief to the citizens from persistent hot weather.

Meanwhile, people were left without power, after as many as 50 electricity supply feeders tripped due to torrential rain pounding the provincial capital.

According to details, the areas that reeled from power breakdown included Thokar Niaz Baig, Iqbal Town, Kot Khawaja Saeed, Badami Bagh, Ferozpur Road, Kahna, Township, Begum Kot, Feruzpur road and Taj Bagh.

A spokesperson for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) said the feeders tripped due to heavy precipitation. He said the power supply of several areas has been restored on emergency basis.

The Met office reported that many other cities in the country also received rain that was coupled with windstorms or gusty winds.

Sialkot received 26mm of rain, Murree 23, Kohat 22, Balakot and Islamabad 17mm each, Dir 16, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Kakul 12, Muzaffarabad 11, Rawalakot and Chakwal 10 each, and Gujrat and Peshawar 9 each.

The Met department forecast partly cloudy weather in Lahore in the next 24 hours with chances of rain and strong winds.

‘Isolated thunderstorm and rain are expected over upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions), Islamabad, upper Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

