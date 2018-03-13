50 killed in BD plane crash in Nepal

Kathmandu

At least 50 people were killed when a Bangladeshi airliner with 71 people on board crashed while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu on Monday. An Airport official said that the plane was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members adding that 17 people on board were rescued.

Mountainous Nepal is notorious for air accidents. Small aircraft often run into trouble at provincial airstrips.

A Thai Airways flight from Bangkok crashed while trying to land in Kathmandu in 1992 killing all on board.

US-Bangla Airlines is a unit of the US-Bangla Group, a US Bangladeshi joint venture company. The Bangladeshi carrier launched operations in July 2014 and operates Bombardier Inc and Boeing aircraft.—INP