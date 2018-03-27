50 inspectors promoted to DSPs rank

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain Rt. Arif Nawaz Khan has issued orders of promotion of fifty inspectors to the rank of DSPS giving approval of their promotions. According to the details a departmental promotion board was held in committee room at Central Police Office in which service records of able hard worker and dutiful inspectors from different districts came under consideration and members of board have sanctioned the promotion of fifty inspectors to the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

There are currently following inspectors who have been promoted, Akhter Majeed Bhatti, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Usman, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Humaira Tabassum, Mazhar Fareed, Mulazim Hussain, Riaz Hussain, Mehmood Ali, Naveed Akmal, Riasat Jawed Bajwa, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad Latif.