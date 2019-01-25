50 countries’ citizens to get visa-on-arrival: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government announced on Friday that it is easing travel restrictions in the hope of reviving tourism by offering visas on arrival to visitors from 50 countries and electronic visas to175 nationalities.

The reforms, approved by the cabinet, would open up a new era for the tourism industry, which was devastated by terrorist

violence after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks in the United States,

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

“We have mountain tourism, we have beach tourism,” he told reporters in Islamabad, referring to Himalayan peaks and Arabian Sea beaches seldom visited by foreigners.

“Pakistan is a heaven for tourists.” the minister did not identify the countries that would benefit from the new rules. Tourists would also be allowed to visit the politically sensitive Himalayan region of Kashmir and other northern areas, which now require special permission. The new rules would also ease travel restrictions on foreign journalists, Fawad Chaudhry said. The new visa regime comes after some countries eased travel advisories on Pakistan in light of improvements in security.

Chaudhry, who was briefing the press outside Parliament House on proposed changes to the country’s visa regime, said that Malaysia earns roughly $20 billion annually through tourism – “and they only have beaches” – while Turkey earns $40bn.

Share on: WhatsApp