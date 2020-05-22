50 Corona deaths over past 24 hours

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan saw its highest rise in death and the number of Covid-19 cases reported during the last 24 hours with 50 deaths and 2,603 new confirmed cases across the country.

The emergence of 2,603 new cases across the country takes the nation-wide tally to almost 51,054 cases. More than 1,083 people have died from the virus so far. As for patients under treatment from Covid-19, there are about 11,561 patients in hospitals across the country out of which 372 are said to be in a critical condition.

The number of coronavirus patients in Sindh have increased from 18,455, to 19,924. An estimated 18,455 cases have been reported from Punjab, 7391 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 3,198 cases have emerged in Balochistan till date.

Moreover, the number of coronavirus patients in Islamabad have increased to 1326, Gilgit-Baltistan has 602 and 158 in Azad Kashmir.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N President, Shahbaz Sharif was tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday

Tests of the PML-N president, along with senior party leaders, were conducted after Ata Tarrar diagnosed with coronavirus. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab has confirmed another 1,073 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours to swell the provincial tally to 18,455.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in its daily situational report, has confirmed 16 more deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial death toll to 381.

Nine deaths were reported from Peshawar, and one each in Nowshera, Mardan, Bajaur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohat and Lakki Marwat and 236 new cases – 16 from Int’l flights quarantine center – were also reported, taking the total to 7,391.